Nevada State Museum in Carson City joins in Smithsonian’s ‘Museum Day’ on Saturday

The Nevada State Museum, Carson City will open its doors for free to all Museum Day ticketholders on Saturday as part of Smithsonian magazine’s 15th annual Museum Day.

Museum Day is a national celebration of boundless curiosity in which participating museums emulate the free admission policy at the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington, D.C.-based museums.

The theme of this year’s Museum Day is “Music” and the museum will be exhibiting colorful and rare band uniforms from Nevada schools, including a small uniform from the McGill elementary school, a military-style uniform from Ruth, Nevada and a Carson High School show-style uniform.

“Museum Day is a great reason for Nevadans of all ages to come to Carson City and connect with the many history adventure s found inside the museum,” said Myron Freedman, director of the Nevada State Museum.

A highlight of Museum Day will be a Mint 150 Lecture at 11 a.m., titled “Play Ball! The Origins of Baseball in Carson City,” by Bob Nylen, the museum’s Curator of History.

Other activities at the museum for Museum Day include behind-the-scenes guided tours of natural history and anthropology exhibits.

The museum will also be giving demonstrations of Coin Press No. 1, the historic artifact that was part of the U.S. Mint in Carson City 150 years ago. It will be minting its “Battle Born” medallion.

The museum is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. It is located at 600 N. Carson St., in Carson City.

Smithsonian Museum Day tickets are available by going to Smithsonianmag.com/museumday/nevada-state-museum-carson-city-0C1/tickets/.

Once you have downloaded your ticket you can either print it out to give to the admissions desk or use a mobile device to show it to them.