Mystery author speaks in Minden tonight

Lake Tahoe mystery author Todd Borg will be talking and signing books 6 p.m. Friday at Shelby’s Books, 1663 Lucerne St., Minden.

Borg’s latest book is “Tahoe Deep,” which he said is about a deadly secret that went down with the ship when they scuttled the famous Tahoe Steamer in 1940.

“A blind teenage boy named Danny Callahan was there in Glenbrook when the ship was sunk,” he said. “Eighty years later, a murderer comes after Daniel Callahan, who is in his 90s. The killer is determined to force Callahan to tell what he knows about the Tahoe Steamer.”