Museum hosts art and wine event

The Douglas County Historical Society will be hosting Art & Wine on the Green at the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center.

"Guests are invited to peruse a selection of quality art, paintings, photography, handcrafted jewelry and more," Historical Society President Dennis Little said. "Enjoy a glass of wine and find the perfect gift for your family and friends… or yourself."

The event is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 4-5 at the museum, 1477 Main St., Gardnerville.

Information is available at 775-782-2555.

No host wine and beer available. Admission to the show is free.

The museum is the former Douglas County High School, which opened in 1916. The school was in use until 1975, when the high school officially moved to Minden. The museum opened in 1995.