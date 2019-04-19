Mumbo Gumbo leads off concerts in the park

Mumbo Gumbo is celebrating its 30th year next month by kicking off the Baker Hughes GE Family Summer Concert Series in Minden Park.

The free concert is 6-8 p.m. May 24, and is co-sponsored by Carson Tahoe Health.

Five concerts are scheduled for this year, including Beatles Flashback on June 21, Max Cabello Jr. on July 5, Garratt Wilkin and the Parrotheads on Aug. 2 and Cripple Creek Band on Aug. 30.

In addition to GE and Carson Tahoe Health, contributors include the Carson Valley Inn, Minden, Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce, Sullivan Law, Nu Systems, Gardnerville Health & Rehabilitation Center, Building Concepts, Kiwanis Club of Carson Valley, Carson Valley Lions, Allied Sanitation, Keigh Cox Design, R&S Offset, Silver State Building Materials and the Tahoe Douglas Elks.

Food is provided by the Elks and the Kiwanis Club of Carson Valley.

For more information, call Douglas County Parks & Recreation at 782-5500, ext. 1.