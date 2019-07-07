Movie night and Western Jamboree at Dangberg Historic Park

A classic film, cowboy poetry and western music mark mid-July at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park

Train expert Jim Clark will introduce and provide commentary on the 1926 film “The General,” 6:30 p.m. July 18.

“The General” is a silent comedy film released by United Artists. It was inspired by the Great Locomotive Chase, a true story of an event that occurred during the American Civil War. The story was adapted from the memoir “The Great Locomotive Chase” by William Pittenger. The film stars Buster Keaton who was co-director along with Clyde Bruckman. “The General” is now often ranked among the greatest American films ever made.

Jim Clark, known as “The Train Man” is a veteran of more than 250 films. Clark is an engineer and train coordinator who is associated with several of the biggest films with trains and their Hollywood stars. Some of those films include “The Lone Ranger,” “Wild, Wild, West,” “Into the West” and “Water for Elephants.”

The suggested donation is $5 per person. The Dangberg ranch house will be open for one hour before the event for anyone who would like an introduction to the park’s history.

“Jim Clark’s expertise, along with a great classic movie, will definitely make it a fun evening for everyone,” said Kim Harris, the park’s events manager.

The Dangberg Home Ranch Western Jamboree will open with cowboy poet and master of ceremonies Tony Argento 10 a.m. July 20.

Argento is not only a poet, but a humorist, story teller, historian and writer. In 2013 he was the featured Cowboy Poet of the “National Day of the Cowboy” celebration at the Kennewick, Washington Cowboy Gathering.

Cowboy poets Diana Miller and Harold “Horse bard Roy” Miller will take the stage next. Harold Miller’s stories and poems have been published in several western magazines such as Western Horseman and Natural Horse Magazine. Miller was nominated for Cowboy Poet of the year in 2006 and 2008 for the Western Music Association. He has published five books, appeared in two documentaries, three commercials and been cast as a western character in a number of films.

When not reciting their poems around the country, the Millers raise gaited horses in Stagecoach.

Two musical acts will perform at the jamboree. At noon, the Sierra Sweethearts will take the stage. The Sierra Sweethearts are Northern Nevada’s premier all woman ensemble. Winners of the 2017 “Forte Award for Northern Nevada’s Best Bluegrass/Americana Band”, the Sweethearts serve up an exciting mix of bluegrass, cowboy, swing and country classics, spiced with generous amounts of humor.

Rounding out the event’s entertainment, Mike Beck will take the stage at 2:30 p.m. Beck is an engaging acoustic solo artist who is a regularly featured performer at The National Cowboy Poetry and Music Gathering. He has seven albums with original songs that have been recognized as some of the finest compositions on Western Americana.

“We couldn’t be more excited about the line-up of such talented performers for this event,” Harris said.

The ticket price for the Dangberg Home Ranch Western Jamboree is $20 for 17 years and older, $10 for members and free for 16 years and younger. Nonmember tickets can be purchased at dangberg.eventbrite.com.

For both events, guests are welcome to bring a picnic and the Friends of Dangberg Home Ranch will provide a no-host bar benefiting the restoration of the park’s historic buildings.

Bring your own seating to all events and no pets allowed – service animals only.

The 2019 Dangberg Summer Festival is sponsored by Douglas County, Bently Heritage, Carson Valley Accounting, Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce, Dr. James the Dentist, Edward Jones Investments – Tim Cleveland, Horse Tales, Carson Valley Inn, Holiday Inn Express – Minden, Jacobs Family Berry Farm, Nevada State Bank and the Frances C. and William P. Smallwood Foundation.

Upcoming events include guest speaker Iker Saitua’s lecture on John Dangberg recruiting Basque immigrants on July 24; Todd Morgan and the Emblems playing ’50s, rock and pop music on July 25; historian Michael Fischer’s presentation on the Nevada Buckaroo on July 27; and Chautauquan Doug Mishler portraying Duane L. Bliss on July 31.

The full 2019 Dangberg Summer Festival event schedule is available at Dangberg.org.