Mountain Madness kicks-off end of school year

If you go

Since 1999, Mountain Madness has brought the school and community together for one last "hurrah" before graduations throughout Douglas County commence.

Douglas High School will host its annual Mountain Madness powder puff football game and carnival presented by the Block D Letterman's Club on Friday.

"It makes everyone happy and it actually brings everyone together, not just the school, but the community too," said Block D member Nikki Alexander. "It helps boost Block D and allows us to continue to fund improvements around the school and it gets everyone excited about completing another great year."

Carnival games will be held 4-6 p.m. at the high school and the powder puff football game between the juniors and seniors kicks off at 6 p.m. at Keith Roman Field.

It's a fun rivalry game between junior and senior girls.

Other activities include a tug-of-war at 7:30, followed by a milk chug contest at 8 and lip sync contest at 8:30.

Admission is $5, which covers all of the activities. Proceeds go to Block D.