‘Moon over Buffalo’ sets this weekend

Tickets are on sale for the final weekend of the Carson Valley Community Theatre’s production of “Moon Over Buffalo.”

The play at the CVIC Hall in Minden was well attended, according to spokeswoman Marilyn Boettger.

Set in the 1950s, Boettger said the actors, director Jeff Basa, producer Carol Schirlls, and many volunteers, made the stage come alive

“The well-designed performance space leaves little doubt in your mind as to the period in which the play takes place,” she said. “The local theater company is fresh and heavy with talent. Each actor plays his part with comedic timing. And, the end provides a satisfying poignancy that will surprise and touch you.”

The play focuses on a small theatre company struggling with the competition of movies and the newly popular medium of television.

“Moon Over Buffalo” will reopen 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.