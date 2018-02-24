Metal band Soulfly headlines Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

If you go …

Metal music takes over Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Sunday as Arizona-based Soulfly performs the entirety of Nailbomb's 1994 album (and the band's sole project) "Point Blank."

Soulfly's vocalist and rhythm guitarist Max Cavalera — who began the band in 1997 after his side project Nailbomb disbanded in 1995 — is the epitome of creativity.

"Mystic shaman, protest singer, revolutionary hero, everyday metalhead, furious consumer of heavy music of all shades, husband, father, leader, songwriter… Cavalera reigns as the adoptive tribal chief of a generation of fans, stretching from the roughest slums of South America to the coldest confines of Russia," states the band's Facebook biography.

And the band he leads has benefitted from the musician's multi-faceted talents.

"Armed with Cavalera's four-stringed guitars, unmistakable growl and instantly recognizable riffage, the muddy tones and constant rhythmic bounce of Soulfly has retained its gritty edge while pushing the boundaries of what's possible in metal," continues the bio, which states that Cavalera is "one of the most prolific artists the realm of heavy music has ever known."

Doors open at 4 p.m. for Soulfly's performance, held at 5 p.m. on Sunday evening.

Tickets for the show cost $20 and can be purchased online at http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com (which also offers more information about the event).

Guests must be at least 21 years of age in order to enjoy the gig.

— Lake Tahoe Action