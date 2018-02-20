Melodrama opens Friday night

Friday is opening night for the Douglas County Historical Society's old-time melodrama.

This year's performance, "Grandma's Gold Mine" or "The Lady With the Silver Dollar Hair," will see a return of many favorite characters from last year's production "The Lynching of Lucky Bill." Though half of last year's cast was dispatched to their "just reward," through the magic of theater they will return to Nevada's Newest Bar for another round of romance and shenanigans, said Historical Society President Dennis Little.

"Set in the beautiful Carson Valley in the year eighteen aught aught, villains conspire to steal Grandma's Gold Mine," Little said describing the action. "Will the heroes be able to save the day?"

The Historical Society's melodrama series began at the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center in 2006 under the guidance of John and Sue Smith.

This annual fundraiser has proven to be a perennial favorite of museum members and the public like.

Limited to three performances the melodrama runs from Friday through Sunday.

Recommended Stories For You

"And it's billed as an outrageous old time melodrama that's neither politically, historically or chronologically correct," Little said.

Ticket information and details are available by contacting the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 1477 U.S. Highway 395 N, Gardnerville or by phone at 775-782-2555.