Martina McBride performs at TJâ€™s Corral on Aug. 4

Martina McBride has joined the 2019 Concert Lineup in TJ's Corral and she will be performing on Aug. 4.

McBride is a multiple Grammy-nominated country icon whose incomparable vocals have kept her at the top of the charts garnering six No. 1 hits and 20 top-10 singles.

Selling more than 18 million albums to date, McBride has earned 14 gold, nine platinum, three double platinum and two triple platinum certifications.

McBride has been honored with more than 15 major music awards, including four wins from the Country Music Association and three Academy of Country Music Awards for Female Vocalist of the Year.