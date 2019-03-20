Marley’s Ghost performs in Minden April 5

The Carson Valley Arts Council will present Marley's Ghost in concert on April 5 at the CVIC Hall in Minden.

Marley's Ghost is a band based in Northern California which has performed since the mid-1980s.

"This West Coast group deftly dashes across decades of American music to create a sound that's steeped in tradition but never bogged down by traditionalism," according to L.A. Weekly.

The band celebrates its 30th anniversary with the release of "The Woodstock Sessions," helmed by Grammy-winning producer Larry Campbell, who is known for his work with Bob Dylan, Levon Helm, and others.

An aggregation composed of singer and multi-instrumentalists Dan Wheetman, Jon Wilcox, Mike Phelan, Ed Littlefield Jr., Jerry Fletcher, and Bob Nichols, the band can sing and play roots to rock, blues to bluegrass, gospel to stone country. Their trademark multi-part harmonies never cease to captivate, whether on record or in live performance.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. concert

Tickets are $22 in advance; $26 at the door; and children under 18 are free. Tickets may be purchased online at http://www.cvartscouncil.com, by phone at 775-782-8207, at the Copeland Cultural Arts Center, 1572 Highway 395, Minden, or at the Douglas County Community Center.

Marley's Ghost music and videos are available at http://www.marleysghost.com.