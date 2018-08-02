Main Street Event car show Aug. 17

The 30th annual 2018 Main Street Event car show will be held Aug. 17.

The event will be held from 4 p.m. to whenever it ends at Minden Park at Esmeralda Street.

Specials will be offered by the 20-30 Club which will be serving beer and tri-tip sandwiches. There also will be dancing in the street to the music of Mixed Company.

The event is open to all cars: Old, new and race cars, lifted trucks, sport utility vehicles and any vehicle of interest. Cost is $25 per vehicle.

All proceeds go to City of Refuge which provides housing and resources for teenagers and unmarried women who are pregnant.

For information call 775-721-8686 or email dragboatmike@gmail.com.