Main Street Event car show Aug. 17

A 1959 corvette factory fuel injected convertible owned by Mike Schiller. Schriller said this car was on display at a previous car show and is an example of what to expect on Esmeralda Street on Friday.

The 30th annual 2018 Main Street Event car show will be held Aug. 17.

The event will be held from 4 p.m. to whenever it ends at Minden Park at Esmeralda Street.

Specials will be offered by the 20-30 Club which will be serving beer and tri-tip sandwiches. There also will be dancing in the street to the music of Mixed Company.

The event is open to all cars: Old, new and race cars, lifted trucks, sport utility vehicles and any vehicle of interest. Cost is $25 per vehicle.

All proceeds go to City of Refuge which provides housing and resources for teenagers and unmarried women who are pregnant.

For information call 775-721-8686 or email dragboatmike@gmail.com.