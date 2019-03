Freegal is the new free music application at the Douglas County Public Library and can be accessed through apps for Apple devices, some Androids, and newer Kindle Fires.

It is also available for computers using a web browser such as Internet Explorer, Firefox, or Chrome.

Songs may be streamed online or downloaded to keep. Up to three hours of streaming and three downloads are available each week. To sign up for this free service, go to douglasnv.freegalmusic.com. You will need your library card number and library account password. Library cards and passwords can be obtained at the library during regular business hours.

The Minden Library is located at 1625 Library Lane. The Zephyr Cove Library is located at 233 Warrior Way. Connect with the Douglas County Public Library on Facebook and Twitter, library.douglascountynv.gov, or call 775-782-9841.