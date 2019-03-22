Lake Tahoe Nightlife
March 22, 2019
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
50 U.S. 50, Stateline
Information: 844-588-7625
http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com
Fridays and Saturdays: DJ in Center Bar, 10 p.m.
Fridays and Saturdays: Smoke & Mirror Cabaret
Sundays: Apres ski live music
Harrah's Lake Tahoe
15 U.S. 50, Stateline
Information: 800-427-7247
http://www.harrahslaketahoe.com
Tuesdays: Buddy Emmer Blues Band, 8 p.m., Free
March 29: GO Local Business EXPO
March 30: Don McLean
March 31: The Offspring (acoustic show)
April 6: Craig Ferguson – Hobo Fabulous
April 13: Home Free
April 19: Melissa Etheridge – The Medicine Show
April 20: MarchFourth
May 11: Robin Trower
May 18: Colin Hay
May 25: The Green
Oct. 26: Rick Springfield
Harveys Lake Tahoe
18 U.S. 50, Stateline
Information: 775-588-2411
Tuesdays: TaCo Tuesdays
Saturdays: Ignite
June 14: Tim McGraw
July 7: Pentatonix
July 18: Miranda Lambert
Aug. 10: Jackson Browne
Aug. 24: Steve Miller Band
Aug. 25: Luke Bryan
Sept. 6: Dave Matthews Band
Heavenly Mountain Resort
California Lodge: 3860 Saddle Road, South Lake Tahoe
Heavenly Village Gondola: 4080 Lake Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe
Information: 775-586-7000
Saturday: Pink Heavenly
March 30: Gunbarrel 25
April 6: Spring Fling Rail Jam
April 13: Pond Skim Competition
June 1: Tahoe Brewfest 2019
MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa
55 U.S. 50, Stateline
Information: 775-588-3515
Saturday: Cheech and Chong With Special Guest Shelby Chong
April 1-2: BANFF Mountain Film Festival
April 6: Todd Snider, Paul Thorn & James
April 12: Jimmie Vaughan with special guest Coco Montoya
April 20: The Wailers' Julian Junior Marvin
May 11: Art Garfunkel
May 17: Dirty Heads
July 5: Craig Morgan
July 6: Trace Adkins
Aug. 14: Lake Street Dive
Aug. 31: Extreme Midget Wrestling "3rd Annual Royal Rumble"
Oct. 4: Rob Schneider
NORTH SHORE
Crystal Bay Casino
14 State Route 28, Crystal Bay
Information: 775-833-6333
http://www.crystalbaycasino.com
Friday: Kuinka
Saturday: Sneaky Creatures
Sunday: Galactic
March 29: Wormhole
March 30: Tainted Love
April 5: DubFyah & IJV
April 6: The Golden Cadillacs
April 12: micah J & DJJD
April 19: San Geronimo
April 20: Silver
April 24: Tribal Seeds
April 26: TYMK , b2b & Aux
April 27: Brothers Gow
May 4: Matisyahu
May 10: Dynohunter
March 11: The Church
May 17: Raul Malo
June 30: Gene Evaro Jr.
July 24: Reel Big Fish & Bowling for Soup