 Lake Tahoe Nightlife | RecordCourier.com

Lake Tahoe Nightlife

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

50 U.S. 50, Stateline

Information: 844-588-7625

http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com

Fridays and Saturdays: DJ in Center Bar, 10 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays: Smoke & Mirror Cabaret

Sundays: Apres ski live music

Harrah's Lake Tahoe

15 U.S. 50, Stateline

Information: 800-427-7247

http://www.harrahslaketahoe.com

Tuesdays: Buddy Emmer Blues Band, 8 p.m., Free

March 29: GO Local Business EXPO

March 30: Don McLean

March 31: The Offspring (acoustic show)

April 6: Craig Ferguson – Hobo Fabulous

April 13: Home Free

April 19: Melissa Etheridge – The Medicine Show

April 20: MarchFourth

May 11: Robin Trower

May 18: Colin Hay

May 25: The Green

Oct. 26: Rick Springfield

Harveys Lake Tahoe

18 U.S. 50, Stateline

Information: 775-588-2411

http://www.harveystahoe.com

Tuesdays: TaCo Tuesdays

Saturdays: Ignite

June 14: Tim McGraw

July 7: Pentatonix

July 18: Miranda Lambert

Aug. 10: Jackson Browne

Aug. 24: Steve Miller Band

Aug. 25: Luke Bryan

Sept. 6: Dave Matthews Band

Heavenly Mountain Resort

California Lodge: 3860 Saddle Road, South Lake Tahoe

Heavenly Village Gondola: 4080 Lake Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe

Information: 775-586-7000

http://www.skiheavenly.com

Saturday: Pink Heavenly

March 30: Gunbarrel 25

April 6: Spring Fling Rail Jam

April 13: Pond Skim Competition

June 1: Tahoe Brewfest 2019

MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa

55 U.S. 50, Stateline

Information: 775-588-3515

http://www.montbleuresort.com

Saturday: Cheech and Chong With Special Guest Shelby Chong

April 1-2: BANFF Mountain Film Festival

April 6: Todd Snider, Paul Thorn & James

April 12: Jimmie Vaughan with special guest Coco Montoya

April 20: The Wailers' Julian Junior Marvin

May 11: Art Garfunkel

May 17: Dirty Heads

July 5: Craig Morgan

July 6: Trace Adkins

Aug. 14: Lake Street Dive

Aug. 31: Extreme Midget Wrestling "3rd Annual Royal Rumble"

Oct. 4: Rob Schneider

NORTH SHORE

Crystal Bay Casino

14 State Route 28, Crystal Bay

Information: 775-833-6333

http://www.crystalbaycasino.com

Friday: Kuinka

Saturday: Sneaky Creatures

Sunday: Galactic

March 29: Wormhole

March 30: Tainted Love

April 5: DubFyah & IJV

April 6: The Golden Cadillacs

April 12: micah J & DJJD

April 19: San Geronimo

April 20: Silver

April 24: Tribal Seeds

April 26: TYMK , b2b & Aux

April 27: Brothers Gow

May 4: Matisyahu

May 10: Dynohunter

March 11: The Church

May 17: Raul Malo

June 30: Gene Evaro Jr.

July 24: Reel Big Fish & Bowling for Soup