Keith Urban, Dave Matthews Band join 2018 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series lineup

Keith Urban and Dave Matthews Band are headed to Lake Tahoe. The artists, known for their work in country and rock music, respectively, have been added to the list of 2018 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series headliners and are set to take the stage at Harveys Outdoor Arena in Stateline this summer.

Urban — who has released hits such as "Kiss a Girl," "Blue Ain't Your Color" and "Cop Car" — visits South Shore alongside his opening act and fellow country artist Kelsea Ballerini ("Peter Pan" and "Love Me Like You Mean It") for two consecutive nights at the end of July.

The country star has notched four Grammy wins, along with 10 Country Music Association Awards, 11 Academy of Country Music Awards, a People's Choice Award, American Music Award — and has also been nominated for a Golden Globe. Apart from these accolades, Urban is also a member of the prestigious Grand Ole Opry.

His two performances, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday July 21-22, begin at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $59.50-$139.50 and will be available for purchase online via Ticketmaster on Friday, Jan. 26, at 10 a.m.

Approximately a month and a half later, rock group Dave Matthews Band — known for songs like "Crash Into Me," "You and Me" and "Crush" — will perform at the Harveys outdoor stage. The group won a Grammy for 1997's "So Much to Say."

The ensemble's gig is set for Friday, Sept. 7, at 7:30 p.m. Ticket purchases begin online via Ticketmaster on Friday, Feb. 2, at 10 a.m. All seating for the show is general admission and costs $95.

Urban and Dave Matthews Band join up-and-coming pop sensation Charlie Puth (who headlines the venue with Hailee Steinfeld on Saturday, Aug. 18) on the summer series lineup. Tickets for Puth's gig are currently on sale at http://www.ticketmaster.com.