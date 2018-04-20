Ice Cube performing on South Shore

Legendary rapper and hip-hop icon Ice Cube will perform in Stateline Saturday, Aug. 4, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Lake Tahoe announced this past week.

The performance, which will start with openers Everlast and Beastie Boys DJ Mix Master Mike, is the headline show in what Hard Rock is calling its "Amplified Summer Music Series." The newly revealed series, presented by KRLT 93.9 The Lake, will involve a minimum of four concerts from mid-summer to Labor Day weekend.

The shows will involve top-name national artists performing in a newly constructed outdoor arena.

"We're excited to launch our own summer music series to support the excitement and musical influences that the Hard Rock brings to the Lake Tahoe market," Alisa Mirabal, Hard Rock Lake Tahoe vice president of sales and marketing, said in a press release. "We're thrilled about the eclectic and fun lineup we're building, and we will be announcing more shows leading up to Labor Day to ensure Lake Tahoe's summer music scene is better than ever."

Ice Cube, a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, co-founded the pivotal group N.W.A., along with fellow artists Eazy-E, MC Ren and Dr. Dre. The group burst onto the scene with its debut album "Straight Outta Compton," which also would serve as the title of a biopic released in 2015.

Ice Cube, like many of the founding members of N.W.A., went on to have a successful solo career with hits such as "It Was a Good Day" and "Check Yo Self."

Tickets for Ice Cube's show will be on sale Friday, April 27. For more information and to purchase tickets for the Amplified Summer Music series, visit hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com.