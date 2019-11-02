Hot Buttered Rum performs Nov. 15

The second concert in the Carson Valley Arts Council’s 2019-2020 Concert Series features music from Hot Buttered Rum on Nov. 15 at the CVIC Hall in Minden.

The band features upright bass and vocalist Bryan Horne, Erik Yates on five-string banjo, acoustic guitar, resophonic guitar, and vocals, James Staffordpm drums, percussion and mandolin, Zebulon Bowles on fiddle and backup vocals and Nate Keefe on acoustic guitar and lead vocals. Check out their music and videos on their website at http//:www.hotbutteredrum.net.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. concert at the CVIC Hall. Tickets are $22 in advance; $24 at the door; and kids under 18 are free. Tickets may be purchased online at http://www.cvartscouncil.com, by phone at 782-8207, at the Copeland Cultural Arts Center, 1572 Highway 395, Minden, or at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center.

The vouncil thanked sponsors and supporters for the 2019-2020 Concert Series including Nevada Arts Council, NEA Arts Works, Carson Valley Inn, COD Casino, Douglas County, City National Bank, Bing Materials, Southwest Gas, Coffee on Main, Record Courier, NV Energy, Sierra View Dental Center, Carson Valley United Methodist Church, Democrats/DCDWomen, BDR Construction, Double J Auto, Custom Framing & Design, Wa She Shu Casino, Bike Habitat, Karen and Brian Fitzgerald, Napa Auto Parts, Towns of Minden and Gardnerville, Carson Valley Visitors Authority and Chamber of Commerce, U.S. Bank, and the Smallwood Foundation.