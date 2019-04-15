Heritage Days rides into Genoa April 26-28

Nevada's oldest town will be up to its chaps in cowboy culture April 26-28 during the second Genoa Western Heritage Days.

The three-day festival is sponsored by Friends of Genoa, David Walley's Hot Springs & Resort, Cowboy Heritage Club, The Pink House, Genoa Volunteer Fire Department, Art and Joanne Hall, Carson Tahoe Health among others.

The weekend begins 7 p.m. April 26 with a Town Hall performance by Nevada Cowboy Poet Waddie Mitchell and country band The Sage Brush Rebels. Tickets are $40 and available for purchase 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Carson Valley Visitors Authority, 1477 Main St., Gardnerville, or calling 775-782-8145 and at the Genoa Station Bar & Grill, Genoa, 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. You can also pay by mail in check with a form by contacting FriendsofGenoaNV@gmail.com.

Attendees ambling through Genoa may experience a variety of exhibits and demonstrations 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 27.

Free events that Saturday include Native American demonstrations, western music, cowboy poetry, Chautauqua actors portraying historic characters, children's activities, Dutch oven cooking, Ag in the Classroom with the Douglas County Farm Bureau, historic tours and Petroglyph crafting at Mormon Station State Park.

Saturday daytime performances include:

■ Music by Sierra Sweethearts, Jon & Betsy Elliott, Richard Blair, and Chris Bayer.

■ Cowboy poetry by Tony Argento

■ Chautauqua actors: Mark Twain performed by McAvoy Layne, Calamity Jane portrayed by Kim Harris.

■ Children's Chautauqua hosted by the Douglas County Historical Society

■ Horsemanship by Matt Coats and "Buttercup"

■ Civil War Camp for Living History.

■ Nature Conservancy / River Fork Ranch Tours

Food and drink will be available throughout town for purchase. Many local restaurants will feature specials and performers.

At 7 p.m. April 27, a Town Hall performance features Trinity Seely and The High Country Cowboys. Tickets are $40 and available for purchase at the Visitors Authority or calling 775-782-8145 and at the Genoa Station Bar & Grill 9 a.m. to noon the day of the performance. You can also pay by mail in check with a form by contacting FriendsofGenoaNV@gmail.com.

Jon and Betsy Elliott and Trinity Seely and Pastor Patrick Jolly will be at the Town Hall 9 a.m. April 28 for Cowboy Church.

For more information, visit Genoa Western Heritage Days on Facebook.