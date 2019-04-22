Great Race to visit Gardnerville in June

For the first time in three years, Gardnerville will play host to the world's premier old car rally, the 2019 Hemmings Motor News Great Race, presented by Hagerty, June 23. The antique automobiles will roll into Lampe Park starting at 5:30 p.m.

The race, which features cars built in 1974 and older (with most entries having been manufactured before World War II), stops in Gardnerville on its way from the starting point in downtown Riverside, California, to the finish line in Tacoma, Washington on June 30. The 120 participating teams cover more than 2,300 miles over the course of the nine-day race and are gunning for the first-place prize of $50,000.

The stop in Gardnerville is free and open to the public and spectators are able to visit with the participants and view the cars for several hours. A 1916 Hudson Pikes Peak Hillclimber, a 1916 Chevrolet Phaeton, a 1917 Peerless Racer and a chain-driven 1918 American LaFrance Speedster are the oldest cars scheduled to be in the 2019 Great Race.

The race entourage brings more than 500 participants, families and spectators to Gardnerville. Participants hail from around the world including teams from Japan, England, Germany and Canada.

The Great Race began 36 years ago and is not a speed race, but a time, speed and distance rally. The vehicles, each with a driver and navigator, are given precise instructions each day that detail every move down to the second. They are scored at secret check points along the way and are penalized one second for each second either early or late. As in golf, the lowest score wins.

For more information on The Great Race, visit GreatRace.com.

The Great Race last rolled through Gardnerville in 2016.