Good Day DC brings local TV

Douglas County has long been at the fringe of television news coverage, but that is expected to change with the April 6 debut of Good Day DC.

The hour-long program will appear at 6 a.m. and again at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday via RokuTV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Android TV, on mobile devices with IOS and Android apps, and online.

The show features daily news, weather, entertainment, as well as special daily segments focused on Douglas County.

“We’ve mastered connecting with the community to get the word out in print and online,” R-C Associate Publisher Tara Addeo said. “We’re doing this to get through to an entirely new demographic.”

The program will be similar to that being done in Carson City in cooperation with the Nevada Appeal, according to Good Day Carson City co-host Alex Walden.

“It is kind of a hybrid, it’s not a traditional news desk,” said Walden. “We’ll do features to educate, motivate and inform the community.”

The show is seeking viewer input on what to cover and who to honor, for example, as student of the week.

“We need our community to help decide that,” said Walden.

The show is produced by National Grassroots Broadcasting Network, launched by Ian Hill last year, and in partnership with Nevada News Group, owner of The Record-Courier.

For more information about the program, visit at http://www.Ngbndc.tv