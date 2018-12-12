Golden Dragon Acrobats extend run at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

One of the world's leading Chinese acrobatic troupes, The Golden Dragon Acrobats, take the stage in the South Shore Room at Harrah's Lake Tahoe for an extended run, Dec. 14-29.

The Golden Dragon performers combine award-winning acrobatics, traditional dance, spectacular costumes, ancient and contemporary music and theatrical techniques to present a show of breathtaking skill and beauty.

The ancient art of acrobatics has developed into one of China's most popular art forms. As well as evolving into many forms of performance – dance, opera, martial arts and sports – acrobatics has served an important role in the cultural exchange between China and Western nations.

Ticket prices are $41.95 plus fees for adults and $26.95 plus fees for children ages 5 thru 12. Children under age 5 not allowed. Show time is 7:30 p.m. and dark days are Mondays and Tuesdays.

Harrah's South Shore Room and Improv at Harveys Cabaret show tickets are available through Ticketmaster outlets, http://www.ticketmaster.com and at the Box Offices located at the entrance to the showrooms.