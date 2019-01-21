Gator Nation Band performs Feb. 15 in Minden

The Carson Valley Arts Council's 2018-2019 Concert Series resumes after the holiday break with music from the Gator Nation Band on Feb. 15 at the CVIC Hall in Minden.

Gator Nation Band, formerly known as Gator Beat, performs Cajun, Zydeco, and New Orleans R&B music.

Band members' calling is to represent the music of South Louisiana in all its forms, Cajun, Zydeco, and New Orleans style.

"They have the talent and diversity to do so, to express the nuances that define the genres," according to their website. "The result is a remarkable show with so much variety and depth."

The band features band leader Willard Blackwell on vocals and washboard; David Scott, saxophone, penny whistle and vocals; Randy Quan, guitar and vocals; Dennis Hadley, accordion and vocals ; Tim Haggerty, bass; and Bobby 'G' Gaviola, drums.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $22 in advance; $26 at the door; and children under 18 are free. Tickets may be purchased online at http://www.cvartscouncil.com, by phone at 775-782-8207, at the Copeland Cultural Arts Center, 1572 US Hwy 395, Minden, or at the Douglas County Community Center.

Gator Nation's music and videos may be seen at http://www.gatornationband.com.