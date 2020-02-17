Gardnerville artist’s work on display at Copeland

Award winning Gardnerville artist Pam Brekas shares more than 60 of her paintings at the Copeland Gallery through March 30.

An artist’s reception is 5-7 p.m. Feb. 21.

Retiring in January 2005 after teaching art and English at Livermore High for 35 years, Brekas jumped into the art world in Nevada earning over 200 awards in judged and juried shows locally, regionally, and nationally. Brekas has been awarded a fellowship from Sierra Arts, has received grants from the Nevada Arts Council, and has had numerous solo shows in Nevada, and California. She participates as a member in Nevada Artists Association, Tahoe Art League, Carson Valley Arts Association, Carson Valley Arts Council and Sierra Arts activities and shows.

Besides creating unique abstract acrylic paintings and abstract photos, she designs jewelry using reclaimed bullets shot against steel targets and small paintings. Whether she uses Nevada coins and charms, bullets, vintage maps, or titanium mesh ribbon, the jewelry is one of a kind like her paintings. Jewelry is sold in galleries in Kansas, Mississippi, the Nevada Museum of Art, and many local galleries in Carson Valley, Carson City, and Reno. Brekas also participates in a national vending program for original small art sold in repurposed cigarette machines. Through Artomat, her small art jewelry is sold at the Whitney, Smithsonian, Crocker and Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas as well as many other locations.

The exhibit at the Copeland Gallery has paintings from 2002 to present along with some of the awards they have garnered. Brekas creates colorful abstract acrylic paintings using some creative methods including linoleum brayers, kitchen spatulas, adding metallic mesh ribbons, collage, colored pencils, and acrylic markers. Each painting takes on its own essence and is open to interpretation by the viewer. A selection of paintings is available at Artsy Fartsy and Nevada Artists Association Gallery in Carson City. Brekas keeps busy by teaching art on cruise ships a few times a year, substituting for the local art teachers and teaching workshops in her Gardnerville studio. She can be contacted at pambrekas@gmail.com.

For additional information or questions, call 782-8207 or visit http://www.cvartscouncil.com

The Copeland Gallery is located at 1572 Highway 395, Minden (corner of Hwy 395 and County Rd). The Gallery is open Monday thru Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.