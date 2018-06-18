Funk group kicks off this week’s entertainment

Tahoe's own takes the stage at Crystal Bay Casino for a free show on June 15.

Known as Jelly Bread, the multi-genre group has made the rounds in recent years and gained a substantial following.

"Over a few short years of touring, Jelly Bread has risen from Reno/Lake Tahoe area favorites into a nationally touring, powerhouse quintet that delivers a high-energy, chameleonic playlist all over the United States," states the band's online biography.

For those who are unfamiliar with Jelly Bread but are interested in attending the show, expect a night full of one-of-a-kind dance grooves.

"Jelly Bread's distinct style is identified by a blend of desert twang meeting the urban tones of funk and rock.

"Exceptional songwriting and storytelling interlaced with four-part harmonies, intricate 'in-the-pocket' drum and bass grooves, swampy lap steel guitar, dirt under the fingernails guitar licks, tasty talkbox, 'take-'em-to-church' organ come together into a sound that is downright appetizing," continues the bio.

Recommended Stories For You

The band's gig begins at 10 p.m. on Friday evening. Guests must be at least 21 years of age in order to attend.

Check out http://www.crystalbaycasino.com for more on the show, and http://www.jellybread.net for information on Jelly Bread.

Crystal Bay Casino is located at 14 NV 28.

Commons Beach music series begins

The annual free summer concert series held in Tahoe City known as Concerts at Commons Beach kicks off its 2018 season on Sunday, June 17.

"From bluegrass and southern rock to afro-samba-funk and alternative rock, get ready for an incredible 12-week concert series…," states the Concerts at Commons Beach website.

Week one features a performance from North Shore natives Dead Winter Carpenters, a five-member Americana group that formed back in 2010 and has since positioned themselves "at the forefront of a youthful generation trying to redefine what string music is and what it can do," according to the band's online biography.

Dead Winter Carpenters' latest full-length release, "Washoe," dropped in 2016 and is the embodiment of the group's progressive nature.

"Reminiscent of genre-benders like Jack White, Chris Thile, and Sam Bush, Dead Winter Carpenters harmoniously blends refined musical ability with a scarcely restrained tendency to let it all hang out," continues the bio, adding that "the result is a controlled burn, a riveting sound" that leads to sold-out shows.

Dead Winter Carpenters' Tahoe City gig comes soon after the band's newest single ("Roller Coaster"), which debuted in May earlier this year.

The family-friendly show begins at 4 p.m. at Commons Beach. Bring your blankets and low-back chairs and get ready for a rockin' night.

Visit http://www.concertsatcommonsbeach.com for details on the summer series, and http://www.deadwintercarpenters.com for more on the band.

Crystal Bay welcomes World's Finest

Oregon-based, self-described SkaGrass and world fusion group World's Finest continues the week's performances at Crystal Bay Casino with its evening show on Friday, June 22.

"String-centric and bluegrass-inspired compositions seamlessly transition into 3-Dimensional Psytrance, Funk and Dub soundscapes, leaving their audience with a full circle experience of emotion and dance," states the group's online biography. "Their appreciation for punk and ska can be found peppered throughout their shows and albums, made evident by up-tempo, high-energy offerings."

World's Finest began in 2011 as an acoustic duo in Portland, but has changed dramatically in the years that have passed.

"Six years, countless shows, and 5 albums later, the band is still firing on all cylinders. The current lineup features 5 members: Chris Couch (guitar/vocals), Dan Hurley (banjo/vocals), Sean McLean (sax/guitar/vocals), Evan Malfer (bass), Alex Weinberg (keys), and Kirk Kalbfleisch (drums).

"Their paths have all crossed in Portland, by way of Ohio, Illinois, Eastern Oregon, New York and California. As a result of such diverse upbringings, it was inevitable that the band's sound reflect their coast to coast musical influences," continues the bio.

This show will be unlike anything you've seen before. Catch World's Finest live in the venue's Red Room at 10 p.m. The gig is free to attend, and open to patrons at least 21 years old.

Visit http://www.crystalbaycasino.com for information on the show, and http://www.worldsfinestmusic.com for details on the band.