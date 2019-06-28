Free movies focus on training dragons

Dragon training will be a hot topic at free movies shown in Carson Valley during the month of July.

“How to Train Your Dragon — The Hidden World,” will be shown July 13 at the Minden Branch of the Douglas County Public Library, as well as in Heritage Park on July 26.

The library shows a movie 10 a.m. every Saturday in July.

Offerings include “Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse” on July 6, “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” on July 20, “Smallfoot” on July 27 and “The House with a Clock in its Walls” on Aug. 3.

Located at 1625 Library Lane, the movies are shown in the library’s meeting room and are sponsored by the Friends of the Douglas County Library.

The Town of Gardnerville is showing “Incredibles 2” on July 12 and “Mary Poppins” on Aug. 9, in addition to the dragon film.

More information is available at http://www.townofgardnerville.com

For more information about library events visit library.douglascountynv.gov or call 775-782-9841.