Free Celebrity Golf tickets available to military, reservists, retirees and veterans

Active duty service members, reservists, National Guard members, military retirees and veterans will receive complimentary tickets for the 30th annual American Century Championship July 9-14, 2019 in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Tickets may be reserved online. (www.americancenturychampionship.com)

The tournament honors all active and retired servicepeople with one complimentary ticket and one complimentary guest ticket for each day of the American Century Championship running from July 9-14.

This offer also extends to reservists, National Guard and veterans. All qualifying individuals may request tickets at http://bit.ly/ACC19Military. This offer is only valid with online registration prior to the event. A ticket voucher and a Department of Defense issued ID or photo ID is required when redeeming passes at the tournament.

Handicap and wheelchair entry is accommodated at the tournament tent area near admissions. Handicap parking is located at the rear parking lot of the Hard Rock Casino Lake Tahoe for a nominal fee.

As the Stateline's largest special event, the golf tournament attracts more than 50,000 spectators for a week of celebrity, golf and spectacular scenery at Edgewood Tahoe. Fans are guaranteed to see superstars and entertainment personalities including Andre Igoudala, Tony Romo, Rob Riggle, Bobby Flay, Joe Pavelski, Larry the Cable Guy, Jerry Rice and Marcus Allen among others.

A season pass ticket good for all six days is available for $70 for Tuesday through Sunday access. Daily tickets are $20 per day Tuesday through Thursday and $30 per day for competitive rounds Friday through Sunday. Two kids 10-years-old and younger receive free admission with one paying adult. Tickets are available at http://bit.ly/ACC19Tickets.

The American Century Championship utilizes the Modified Stableford format where points are awarded as follows: 10 for a double eagle, 8 for a hole in one, 3 for a birdie, 1 for par, 0 for bogey, and minus 2 for double bogey.

The tournament offers a purse of $600,000, with $125,000 to the winner. The 54-hole competition will test the golf skills of over 80 stars from sports and entertainment and has donated more than $5 million to charity. It will be televised live by NBC and NBCSN from Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, its home since the 1990 inaugural, at 6 p.m. July 12, July 13 and July 14. Additional coverage will be provided by Golf Channel through the course of the week.

The 30th annual American Century Championship, being celebrated as the "Year of the Volunteer," is July 9-14. For more information, visit http://www.americancenturychampionship.com.