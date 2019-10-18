Fall best time to explore Eastern Sierra

Nice fall days, when the number of tourists starts to dissipate, is a popular time for residents to enjoy the beauty of the East Slope of the Sierra.

Gardnerville resident Tim Berube spent some downtime in Mono County around June and Mono lakes where wildlife, water and turning trees mixed for this photographic pallet.

Next week, Douglas County schools are out for their fall break, which leads up to the Oct. 26 Nevada Day Parade.

That offers an opportunity to visit Yosemite National Park whose eastern entrance is only two hours south on Highway 395 from Gardnerville.

A seven-day pass to the park is $35 per vehicle. There is no overnight parking on Tioga Road.

Slightly closer to Gardnerville and a tad less expensive is Bodie State Park, which is about 90 minutes south. Entrance to famous ghost town is $8 per person, according to the web site. Portions of Main and Green streets are closed to foot traffic.

Both trips offer an opportunity visit Bridgeport.

If you’d like a taste of Yosemite without the pricy entrance fee and half the drive, Highway 108 to Sonora Pass offers a scenic trip into the heart of the high Sierra also about 90 minutes from Gardnerville. Ebbetts Pass on Highway 4 in Alpine County is much closer, but doesn’t offer quite the rugged vistas.

Should the smoke from the Caples Lake Fire clear, highways 88 and 89 will be lined with photographers taking in the color show put on by the Sierra aspens in Hope Valley.