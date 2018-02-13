Spotlight for Feb. 9

GARDNERVILLE

Crab & Tri-tip. The Carson Valley Sertoma Club's 9th annual All-You-Can-Eat Crab and Tri-Tip Dinner is 4-7 p.m. Saturday at the Douglas County Community and Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville. Cost, $45 per adult and $25 for kids under 12. Tickets and information, 782-0758 or brokamoto@charter.net and at the Douglas County Community and Senior Center.

Open House. The Tahoe/Douglas Elks' Open House in celebration of its 150 year old Order, 1-4 p.m. Saturday at the lodge, 1227 Kimmerling Road, Gardnerville.

MINDEN

Diego's Umbrella. Carson Valley Arts Council presents Diego's Umbrella 6-9 p.m. today at the CVIC Hall, 1602 Esmeralda Avenue, Minden. Celebrated as San Francisco's ambassadors of Gypsy Rock. Information, the Carson Valley Arts Council, 1572 Highway 395 Minden or 782-8207.

DHS Improv. Douglas High School Drama's Comedy Improv 7 p.m. Saturday in the drama room at the high school. Cost, $5 presale, $10 at the door. Information, DHS front office, 782-5136 or any Improv student.

GENOA

Winter Music. Genoa Bar kicks off winter with its Winter Music Series 7-11 p.m. today. Concerts featuring a variety of bands playing rock, country, blues and more are every Friday through April.

Spirit investigation. Spirit investigation of the Dake House and readings hosted by the Thin Veil Investigators 7 p.m. Saturday at 2242 Main St., Genoa. Information, 782-4951.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Decoy. Decoy will perform 8 p.m.-1 a.m. today and Saturday in the Cabaret Lounge at the Carson Valley Inn. Decoy is one of Northern Nevada's leading cover bands known for their high-energy shows, excellent vocals and varied song list. The group was voted best Casino Band by the Reno News and Review for 2015-2016 and 2016-2017.

Patrick Major. Patrick Major will perform 6-10 p.m. Sunday in the Cabaret Lounge at the Carson Valley Inn. Patrick lived and performed in the Tahoe area for over 40 years and has appeared at many Tahoe, Maui and cruise venues. His style includes his own mix of original guitar and vocals combined with rock classics.