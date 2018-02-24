Spotlight for Feb. 23

GARDNERVILLE

Grandma's Gold Mine. The Douglas County Historical Society presents a classic old-style comic melodrama, "Grandma's Gold Mine" or "The Lady With the Silver Dollar Hair" Today-Sunday, Cost, $15 to $30. Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 1477 US Highway 395 North, Gardnerville or 782-2555.

Denim & Diamonds. The 10th annual fundraiser for Austin's House 5-9 p.m. Saturday at the Douglas County Community Center. Dinner, dancing, silent auction and more. All proceeds benefit the Carson Valley's emergency children's center. Details and tickets available online at http://www.AustinsHouse.org.

MINDEN

Shooting Weekend. Sporting Clays shooting today-Saturday at the Carson Valley Inn, 1627 Highway 395 Minden. Information, Carson Valley Inn 782-9711.

GENOA

Winter Music. Genoa Bar kicks off winter with its Winter Music Series 7-11 p.m. today. Shows every Friday-April featuring a variety of bands playing rock, country, blues and more.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Justin Lee. Justin Lee will perform 8 p.m.-1 a.m. today and Saturday in the Cabaret Lounge at the Carson Valley Inn. A Night In The Country — Nevada's largest country music festival — featured Justin Lee on the main stage prior to The Band Perry in 2015.

Rock River. Rock River will perform 6-10 p.m. Sunday and Monday in the Cabaret Lounge at the Carson Valley Inn. Buddy and Kim from the Buddy Emmer Blues Band present an evening of blues and other music.