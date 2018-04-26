Return of the Minden Jedi

What started as a ridiculous pun has evolved in the most important day on the "Star Wars" fan calendar.

Every year on May 4, Star Wars fans everywhere celebrate the franchise by wishing each other a galaxy far, far away-themed greeting: "May the fourth be with you."

For the third consecutive year, Minden park will be transformed into its own galaxy and become a playground for Star Wars fans or those who want to be.

The celebration begins at 4 p.m. and runs to 7 p.m.

There will be activities for the kids in all of us including crafts, photo props, a costume parade and much more. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

After the event at Minden Park, the fun continues with Star Wars Trivia at the Corner Bar.

There will be an artist's booth of original Star Wars art and sketches. All the art will be available for purchase.

Cost, $2 per wrist band for Jedi Training and Obstacle Course.

Also included this year is a silent auction for amazing Star Wars themed items and raffle tickets will be sold for prizes.

For information, contact the Carson Valley Arts Council office visit http://www.cvartscouncil.com and http://www.townofminden.com or 782-8207.