Remember When

120 YEARS AGO

March, 11 1898

Douglas County suffered a great deal of severe unreasoned and unreasonable criticism for the failure of the Grand Jury to indict the men who lynched Adam Uber, claiming that the score of economy was no excuse.

100 YEARS AGO

March 8, 1918

For the first time in history Carson Valley flour is to be exported, both mills having received contracts to furnish flour to the government. Yesterday the Douglas mill shipped the first carload.

80 YEARS AGO

March 11, 1938

Shortly after heavy shipments of beef cattle were made from Carson Valley two weeks ago, supplies in the Pacific Coast markets started on a decline and prices from a low five and a half cents have climbed to eight and half cents.

50 YEARS AGO

March 14, 1968

The Douglas County School budget has been set at $1,120,157.64 for the 1968-1969 school year, approximately 11 and half percent above last year.

20 YEARS AGO

March 14, 1998

A sleepy little Valley with bucolic scenes such as cattle lowing and hawks soaring against a snow-covered mountain backdrop can harbor another world altogether, right below the surface. Specifically, right in the phone lines where the Internet has been slowly flowing in finding its way to businesses, organizations and homes throughout the Carson Valley.

10 YEARS AGO

March 14, 2008

The Douglas County grand jury indicted the stepson of Carson City's mayor on charges of trying to elude Washoe Tribal Police last year.

A look back at past editions of The Record-Courier by Sarah Drinkwine.