Lei making for high school grads

Rick and Davelyn Miyashiro open their home on June 6 at 6 p.m. to make leis for graduating seniors from all area schools. Anyone wanting to make a lei for a local graduating senior is invited to attend.

Hawaiian leis are given as a way to show love, honor, and regard. "A lei represents a mother embracing her child and the child's arms around her neck," said Davelyn.

Family and friends wear the Hawaiian floral wreaths during the graduation ceremony and present the leis to graduates following commencement.

There is no cost for the leis. The Miyashiros supply all flowers and materials needed as a gift and congratulations to all graduating seniors and their families. RSVPs are requested as soon as possible (and no later than May 15) to allow enough time to order the richly scented plumeria blossoms.

To reserve a spot, call 775-450-3873 and leave a message with your name and phone number. Your call will be returned with location directions and other event details.

Douglas Library Book Sale

Recommended Stories For You

The Douglas County Library's (DCL) spring book sale, hosted by the Friends of the DCL, will be held May 18-20 at the CVIC Hall. There will be many gently used books, children's books, audio books, DVD's and CD's for sale. A number of specially priced collector's books will also be available.

The CVIC Hall is located at 1602 Esmeralda Ave., in Minden.

The Friends' members-only preview sale will be held May 18 from 4-7 p.m. All are welcome to join the Friends at the door; members receive a 10 percent discount on all book sale purchases.

The Saturday sale will be held from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and the Sunday sale runs from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Proceeds from the sale support the Friends of the DCL and the Douglas County Public Library Foundation. Programs supported by these organizations include summertime reading events for children and teens, Saturday and family movies, the second grade library card project, and "Evening with Local Authors" events.

Those interested in helping staff the book sale can sign up as a volunteer through the library. A fingerprint card obtained through the Douglas County Sheriff's office is required as part of the signup process (at no cost for the volunteer). For information on volunteering, contact either Luise Davis or Maria Pearson at the Minden Library, 775-782-9841.

Elks Bingo tonight

The Tahoe Douglas Elks host Bingo tonight at the Lodge, 1227 Kimmerling Road in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Warm ups start at 6 followed by regular games at 6:30. Hot dogs and hamburgers will be available.

Amy Roby can be reached at ranchosroundup@hotmail.com.