Landscapes topic of museum art show

The Douglas County Historical Society presents an exhibition of nationally recognized artist Charles Muench's paintings "Listening to the Land – Paintings of Nevada's High Desert and the Eastern Sierra" June 19 at the museum.

Muench will present a variety of his art inspired from his travels through Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra.

Muench has been living in the Sierra High Desert for 17 years and has devoted his art to expressing the unique beauty of this region. He has won many national art awards and was featured in several prestigious magazines including, Southwest Art, Art of the West, and Tahoe Quarterly. A percentage of all sales from this exhibit will be donated to the historical society.

"Painting is my passion. Both the gothic shapes of the Eastern Sierra and the endless horizon of the Nevada High Desert inspire and inform my work. My paintings are the result of a synthetic dialog with the landscape. I cannot help but hear the colors of the high desert in the mid-summer sun, smell the grandeur of the Sierra peaks rising above the alpine autumn twilight, and touch the expanse of vast open spaces on a cold winter evening. The weight of heavy snow blanketing a Nevada mining town, the quaking of aspen leaves vibrating along infinite undulations of Nevada's Ruby Mountains, the slow moving clouds parading across desert skies — these sensations fuel my passion. I strive to convey these emotions in my art."

The exhibit opens June 19 at the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 1477 Highway 395, Gardnerville and concludes with a reception to "Meet the Artist" 1 p.m. June 30. For information contact the Museum and Cultural Center, or DCHS@HistoricNV.org or 782-2555.