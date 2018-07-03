Don’t just talk to the pain, listen

Body pain has a voice. It speaks through discomfort. Far too often when our body hurts we ignore it and wish it would go away quickly. Of course pain is difficult and uncomfortable but it also has information for you. While following your health care professionals protocol you can also open dialog with discomfort.

Back pain suggests feeling unsupported. Upper back pain can relate to feeling you carry too heavy a load in life and need more support from others. Lower back pain can relate to a lack of support from yourself, not taking care of your own needs. Hip and knee pain are an indication to ask where you are inflexible in life or resisting change. Stomach and digestive issues usually connect with a history of feeling life is hard to take in and having difficulty assimilating the good in life and letting go or eliminating the rest. Neck pain calls you to ask what or who in your life is a pain in the neck? You get the idea.

Once you show awareness to you body in this way cultivation of an entirely different relationship has taken affect. Maybe your body asks for more attention, exercise, rest or a change in diet is what it needs. Think about how much your body has done for you over the years. It is your home, it will be with you until the end. Taking care to listen to what you need and want leads to a richer life experience. Be patient in the process, sometimes the conversation needs to be a little deeper to get to the core of the matter. Chronic fatigue for example, may mean more than just needing rest. It can relate to something much deeper like micro-managing self or even carrying old pain unable to let go and forgive the past. Acupuncture, massage or any other bodywork can help you get to know the language in which you body speaks. You body wants to communicate with you. All you have to do is stop and listen.

Bridgette DeBoer M.A., is a licensed alcohol and drug counselor, marriage and family therapist. She can be reached at 450-6632.