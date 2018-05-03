Along with nicer weather, vintage car season is here

Living on Foothill Road in the spring and summer can be like having box seats at a classic car show. We see vintage cars cruising up and down throughout the day on their way to Genoa or heading south to Kingsbury for Lake Tahoe. Although our local car clubs use their vehicles throughout the year (except in the worst of weather), the time you'll see most of them on the streets is now. Here are some of the upcoming events in case you are interested in either entering in them or going to see the cars. Flyers for each show are available on the website aacacarsontahoeregion.shutterfly.com.

C.O.D. 'Cruise for Food' July 14, and Sept. 8, 8 a.m.- 2 p.m.

COD Casino, 1593 Esmeralda Ave, Minden, benefiting the Carson Valley Food Closet. Just bring one can or more of food to enter. There will be crafters, a DJ, and a taco truck serving breakfast burritos, burgers, and more. C.O.D. Casino provides $20.00 of free play. For more information contact Eddie or Pat England at 265-5040.

Holy Smoker BBQ and Car Show. May 5, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 1480 Douglas Ave., Gardnerville. Donations go to the TLC Memorial and Veteran's Garden. A FISH truck will also be there to collect gently used clothing and household items for charity. Tri-tip BBQ lunch served at 11:30 a.m., $20 per adult, $6 each for children 4-12 years old, children under 3 are free or just $40 for a family of four. If you are registering a vehicle, the fee is $25 and includes lunch. Call Chuck Hill 265-0548 for more information.

Big Mama's Show-N-Shine Car Show May 12, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Recommended Stories For You

Lampe Park, in Gardnerville. Cars—DJ—Food—Raffles. Presented by Douglas County Senior Services with all proceeds going toward meals for homebound seniors. To be a sponsor, donate or participate contact Georgianna Drees-Wasmer, 782-5500, ext. 3.

Friendship Day Annual Car Show, June 3, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Ramsden Ranch, 2838 Heybourne, Minden. This is a participation show, with no judging or pre-registration required and is open to anyone who likes old cars. It brings together car enthusiasts to enjoy the camaraderie characterizing this hobby. The fee to enter is $15 a carload, so bring your friends. Separate parking for vehicles 25-years and older. See antique displays, vintage tractors, and more. Bring 4-6 servings of a potluck dish to share (side, salad or dessert). Grilled hot dogs and hamburgers are served. Gates open at 9:30 a.m. For information call Al Abrahamson 267-3086 or Bill Ramsden 267-4816.

"Send a Scout to Camp" 5th Annual Car & Truck Show August 18, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Fuji Park, 601 Clear Creek Road, Carson City. Hosted by Boy Scout Troop 33, Entries can be any year car or truck. Check-in time is from 8 -10 a.m. Registration is $40, Showtime is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Awards are at 3 p.m. Three auctions, vendors, and plenty of fun.

All that and we haven't even gotten to the granddaddy of all car shows, "Hot August Nights." It is the largest nostalgic car show in the world, held in the Reno/Sparks area from Aug. 7-12. See their website hotaugustnights.net for details.

Contact Anita Kornoff at museummatters1@gmail.com