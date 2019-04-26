8 businesses among Dangberg program sponsors

Eight local businesses are among the sponsors of the 2019 Summer Festival at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park.

Businesses supporting the 2019 Dangberg Summer Festival include Carson Valley Accounting, Horse Tales, Dr. James the Dentist, Holiday Inn Express in Minden, Jacobs Family Berry Farm, Nevada State Bank and Carson Valley Inn, all of which are returning sponsors.

New to sponsoring the Festival this year is Bently Heritage.

Other returning supporters include Douglas County, Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Frances C. and William P. Smallwood Foundation.

In its 10th year as an event center, the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park continues to focus on providing quality music, professional speakers, and cultural and history-related events as part of the mission of the Friends of Dangberg Home Ranch.

"Our mission to share the park with the community is strengthened when local businesses participate," said Mark Jensen, the director of the nonprofit Friends of Dangberg Home Ranch. "Many of the sponsors have been part of this effort for several years now. Without them, the park wouldn't now be the success that it's become."

The Festival includes 24 events beginning with the popular Kite Flying Weekend: Something in the Wind in May. Other Festival events include a Movie Night and a Western Jamboree, both in July, and a Celtic Faire in September.

Five concerts are scheduled for the season, starting off with award winning country western singer Lacy J. Dalton on June 6. The Old West Trio returns in June and Todd Morgan & the Emblems return in July. In August the Millennium Bugs will play classic jazz and Mo'z Motley Blues returns as well.

Several Chautauquans portraying notable historic figures will join the Festival. June begins with an ensemble which will include Abe Curry, U.S. Sen. William Stewart, Nevada governors Roswell Colcord and John Millain. The popular Douglas County Young Chautauquans will also return in June. In addition, Lizzie A. Borden, Duane L. Bliss, Mary McNair Mathews, and an ensemble including Annie H. Martin, Lillian V. Finnegan and Anna N. Harris will be portrayed in the following months.

Guest speakers will cover a variety of subjects, such as the history of the V&T Railroad in Carson Valley, in June. In July, topics will include Lake Tahoe and the Comstock Era and the Nevada Buckaroo. August topics will feature "The Great State Embezzlement" and the history of baseball in Nevada. Author Brooke Santina will also talk on her book Dishrags to Dirt Bags. The festival speakers in September include a Chautauqua of "Hiram D. Scott" and the Douglas High School Class of 1962 will share their memories of Carson Valley in the 1950s and 1960s.

"The endorsement of our sponsors gives our Festival a sense of community and partnership. We would not be able to provide the quality events that we do, without their help," said Kim Harris, the park's events manager.

The full 2019 Dangberg Summer Festival schedule can be found at the park's website.

Businesses interested in 2020 Festival sponsor opportunities are invited to contact the park.