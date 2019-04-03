East Fork Spring Reception features miniatures

The East Fork Gallery, located in The Record-Courier Center, 1503 Main St., is hosting its annual Spring Reception on 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 14.

Featured this year is a judged miniature show with a variety of work representing local artists. All artwork is for sale, so visitors may find just the right piece for that empty wall in their home.

Refreshments will be available, and a door prize will be raffled. The reception is open to the public.

The gallery represents more than 40 local artists, with work ranging from wooden bowls, paintings, fused glass, pottery and is known for the original greeting cards, created by the artists.

East Fork was established in 1979 as the first art gallery in Carson Valley. It was housed in the Western Auto store where the Historian Inn currently stands.

The gallery thrived there until Jan. 3, 1995, when an arsonist set fire to the building, and most of the artwork was lost.

Members carried on by hosting a spring reception three months later inside the Farmers Bank in Minden.

In August of that year, the East Fork Gallery reopened inside the Carson Valley Museum and Cultural Center until 2000 when it moved into its current space.