East Fork Gallery reopens with Valley exhibit

The East Fork Gallery begins its 40th year with a new look and a new show.

After being closed for two weeks and undergoing a transformation, Saturday marks the re-opening with paintings representing some of the best views of the Carson Valley.

There are several works of Genoa, Jobs Peak, area ranches, sweeping vistas of the Carson Range, and a view from Kingsbury Grade. Also featured are a few paintings of the Valley Bar, Walley's, and other landmarks in and around the area. Light refreshments will be served 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Additional upcoming events taking place on Saturday will be raffle tickets being sold for the Valentine's basket, and the annual miniature show applications will be available.

For the past two years, the East Fork has been voted the best Gallery in the Carson Valley in The Record-Courier "Best of the Carson Valley" annual contest. The East Fork Gallery represents the original works of 41 local artists.

The gallery is located in The Record-Courier Center, 1503 Main St., Gardnerville.