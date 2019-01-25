Dave Matthews Band returning to Tahoe

Harveys Lake Tahoe has announced the first confirmed show of the 2019 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series.

Dave Matthews Band will return to the South Shore for a Sept. 6 performance, according to the casino. The show is slated to start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the Friday performance go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 22. They are expected to cost around $105.50, according to ticketmaster.com. Click here to visit the webpage where tickets will be available.

If this news sounds familiar, it's because Dave Matthews Band performed in September 2018 as part of the Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series.

With the first official announcement regarding the 2019 series now out of the way, expect more acts to be revealed in the coming weeks.