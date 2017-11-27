Dangberg hosts holiday open house

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 9 and 16

An old-fashioned "Holiday Open House" returns to Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 9 and 16.

The exhibit includes toys from the 1870s through the 1890s that were played with by Fred Dangberg Jr. and his siblings, as well as numerous toys enjoyed by Fred's five children and one grandson from the 1900s through the 1940s.

These include children's books, a farm set and cowboy costumes. A small wood-burning cook stove and a miniature tea cart will be shown. A doll house, a variety of dolls, handmade doll clothing and doll accessories will also be shown. The creative side of children's play will be explored through toys and games from 1900 to 1945.

The dining room exhibit will include the Havilland Limoges china service, as well as a variety of formal evening wear. Cards and gift wrapping will be displayed in the library. The living room will display toys and a decorated Christmas tree, with decorations though out the house, all of which belonged to the Dangberg family.

Christmas music will be provided by accomplished organist and Friends of Dangberg Home Ranch President, Howard Bennett on the 1895 organ. Treats and hot cider will also be provided.

The park's store will be open, with a selection of jewelry, history books, photo notecards and other gifts. The park's volunteers will also be conducting a your-choice raffle to raise money for the non-profit Friends of Dangberg Home Ranch.

Admission is free for members, a $5 suggested donation for everyone else. Reservations are not needed.

The park is located at 1450 Highway 88, ¼ mile north of the Carson Valley Veterinary Hospital. For more information, visit dangberghomeranch.org.