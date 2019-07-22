Dangberg hosts Bliss Chautauqua

The month of July will end 6:30 p.m. July 31 with a Chautauqua presentation of Doug Mishler as Duane L. Bliss, as August begins with the Millennium Bugs in concert at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park.

Duane Leroy Bliss was a 19th-century American timber and mining magnate. Bliss founded the Carson and Tahoe Lumber and Fluming Company from Gold Hill, Nevada. He eventually controlled every facet of the business from the land to the timber, ships and barges to move the timber, flumes and the railroad system he built.

Over the last 20 years, Chautauqua scholar Doug Mishler has become nationally recognized for bringing “history to life.” In addition to Bliss, Mishler has presented P.T. Barnum, Theodore Roosevelt, Jack Warner, D.W. Griffith, Stonewall Jackson, and 14 other historical figures in Chautauquas nationwide. Mishler has a Ph.D. in American cultural history from the University of Nevada, Reno.

“We never tire of Doug Mishler’s brilliant portrayals of characters that have had significant impact in our history,” said Kim Harris, the park’s events manager.

The Millennium Bugs, a jazz combo associated with the Mile High Jazz Band, will perform 6:30 p.m. Aug. 1.

David Bugli and the band members have been playing a variety of jazz styles since the late 1990s. The group plays songs from the Great American Songbook and are inspired by the tradition of spontaneous improvisation

“We’re very excited to have the Millennium Bugs at the park for the first time, and we’re looking forward to a fun evening of classic jazz music,” Harris continued.

The ticket price for the concert is $15 for adults, $10 for members and free for 16 years and younger. Space is limited and the event could sell out. Nonmember tickets can be purchased at dangberg.eventbrite.com.

Visitors should bring their own seating to all events and no pets allowed – service animals only. Guests are welcome to bring a picnic to enjoy as no food or beverages will be sold at either of these events.

The Dangberg ranch house will be open for one hour before each event for anyone who would like an introduction to the park’s history.

The 2019 Dangberg Summer Festival is sponsored by Douglas County, Bently Heritage, Carson Valley Accounting, Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce, Dr. James the Dentist, Edward Jones Investments – Tim Cleveland, Horse Tales, Carson Valley Inn, Holiday Inn Express – Minden, Jacobs Family Berry Farm, Nevada State Bank and the Frances C. and William P. Smallwood Foundation.

Upcoming events include Glen Whorton of the Nevada State Prison Preservation Society speaking on “The Great State Embezzlement” on Sunday, August 4; Mo’z Motley Blues in concert on Thursday, August 8; Bob Nylen of the Nevada State Museum speaking on the “History of Baseball in Nevada” on Saturday, August 10; and Anita Watson giving a Chautauqua portrayal of “Mary McNair Mathews” on Wednesday, August 17.