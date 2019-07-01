Dangberg Home Ranch serves up fresh history

Chautauquan Kim Harris will portray Lizzie A. Borden on 6:30 p.m. July 10 and historian Mark McLaughlin will speak on “Lake Tahoe and the Comstock Era; Stories, Facts and Fun” on 10 a.m. July 13 at Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park in Minden.

Lizzie Andrew Borden was tried and acquitted in a court of law for the axe murders of her father and stepmother in 1892, in Fall River, Massachusetts. The court of public opinion sentenced her to a life of public scrutiny and branded her a social pariah.

Harris portraying Borden will share the story of her life in Fall River, her memories of the trial and how she learned to live in a world which had drastically changed for her, once she was acquitted of the murders.

Kim Harris has performed several characters from local and Western history, at venues such as The Genoa Cowboy Poetry Festival and Genoa Western Heritage Days in Genoa, Piper’s Opera House in Virginia City and the Gold Hill Hotel in Gold Hill. Harris has also performed at, and is the events manager of Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park.

“Kim always brings well-researched authenticity to her characters,” said Mark Jensen, the park’s director.

McLaughlin’s presentation “Lake Tahoe and the Comstock Era; Stories, Facts and Fun” will showcase the characters who played a role in the development of Western Nevada and Lake Tahoe. McLaughlin presents a collection of stories illustrating regional history including the early logging, railroad and steamship eras.

McLaughlin is an award-winning, nationally published author and professional speaker with seven books and more than eight hundred and fifty articles in print. He has received an Nevada State Press award five times. His work has been featured in many regional and national magazines over the past twenty-five years. He has appeared as an expert consultant on CNN, National Public Radio, The History Channel, The Weather Channel, and the BBC, as well as on many historical documentaries.

“Always a fascinating presenter, we are very happy to welcome Mark back to share more of his stories about our local history,” said Kim Harris, the park’s events manager.

Bring your own seating to all events and no pets allowed – service animals only. Guests are welcome to bring a picnic to enjoy as no food or beverages will be sold at either of these events.

The Dangberg ranch house will be open for one-hour before each event for anyone who would like an introduction to the park’s history.

The 2019 Dangberg Summer Festival is sponsored by Douglas County, Bently Heritage, Carson Valley Accounting, Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce, Dr. James the Dentist, Edward Jones Investments – Tim Cleveland, Horse Tales, Carson Valley Inn, Holiday Inn Express – Minden, Jacobs Family Berry Farm, Nevada State Bank and the Frances C. and William P. Smallwood Foundation.

Upcoming events include Movie Night: “The General” on July 18; Dangberg Home Ranch Western Jamboree on July 20; and Todd Morgan and the Emblems on July 25.

The full 2019 Dangberg Summer Festival event schedule is available at Dangberg.org.