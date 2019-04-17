‘Daily Show’ host at Harveys this summer

Harrah's and Harveys Lake Tahoe and Another Planet Entertainment announced the host of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show," Trevor Noah, is bringing his "Loud & Clear Tour" to the 2019 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series at Harveys Outdoor Arena on July 5.

Trevor Noah is the most successful comedian in Africa and is the host of the Emmy® and Peabody® Award-winning "The Daily Show" on Comedy Central. This past year, "The Daily Show" won a GLAAD award for Outstanding Talk Episode, and received nominations for a Writers Guild Award (Comedy/Variety Series) as well as two NAACP Image Awards, for Outstanding Talk Series and Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information Show. Noah also won Best Host at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards, as well as a 2017 Creative Arts Emmy Award for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series for his hosting role on "The Daily Show – Between The Scenes." "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" recently received three 2018 Primetime Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Variety Talk Series, Outstanding Interactive Program and Outstanding Short Form Variety Series. Trevor joined "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" in 2014 as a contributor.

Born in South Africa, Trevor has written, produced, and starred in 8 comedy specials, including "Afraid of the Dark" on Netflix. Noah's latest standup special "Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia" launched on November 20th on Netflix. The special touches upon racism, immigration, camping and more. In 2016, Noah debuted his one-hour stand-up special, Trevor Noah: Lost in Translation, on Comedy Central. Noah was the subject of David Paul Meyer's award-winning documentary film "You Laugh But It's True" which tells the story of his remarkable career in post-apartheid South Africa. His Showtime comedy special, "Trevor Noah: African American" premiered in 2013. He was nominated for "Personality of the Year" at the 2014 and 2015 MTV Africa Music Awards and won the award in 2015. Trevor's success has also spanned to sold out shows over 5 continents. Trevor is now crossing North America on his first ever arena outing with the "Loud & Clear Tour 2019".

Ticket prices for the Trevor Noah: Loud & Clear Tour at Harveys range between $59.50 and $149.50. Nevada Live Entertainment Tax (LET) and Ticketmaster fees will be applied to the prices listed. Tickets sold only thru Ticketmaster Outlets, http://www.ticketmaster.com or http://www.apeconcerts.com. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday.