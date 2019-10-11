Copeland Gallery features photo exhibit

Carson Valley Arts Council presents professional photographer Bruce McDaniel at the Copeland Gallery in Minden from Oct. 16 through Dec. 30.

The photography exhibit may be viewed 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Some of McDaniel’s photography will be available for purchase.

McDaniel is a professional photographer and owner of Custom Concepts Photographics.

He has been doing professional photography in the Reno, Carson City, Lake Tahoe, Dayton, Minden, and Gardnerville area for more than 30 years. McDaniel specializes in doing weddings, advertising, publicity, portraits, modeling, products and food. Bruce has published thousands of photographs from yearbooks to magazines, television to billboards and sold many fine art prints as well.

As a photographer, McDaniel said he aspires to express art through experimentation and the release of criticism, as criticism itself is imperfect and an opinion of the moment.

McDaniel has a bachelors degree in social psychology with a minor in journalism and an MBA in Marketing and Strategic Management. His passion thrives in celebrating the space between darkness and light through photography and capturing the essences of being, wherever that might be.

The arts council will be hosting an artist’s reception on 5-7 p.m. Nov. 1. It is free to the public.