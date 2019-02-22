Copeland features Valley artist

Artist Merrilyn Martin Noble's art will be on display at

the Copeland Gallery in Minden from March 5 through May 2.

The exhibit can be viewed 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Some of Noble's paintings are available for purchase.

The Carson Valley Arts Council will host an artist's reception 5-7 p.m. March 8. Refreshments will be served and it is free to the public.

Noble came to Carson Valley via Oakland, South Lake Tahoe then Gardnerville in 1997. She did not start out with a career in art, but rather as a registered nurse. Now retired, she dabbles in art projects for what she would call "therapy and relaxation."

All this began by taking classes from Mark Tompkins through the local community college. These classes are now at the Copeland Gallery, where she attends with many of the students and friends she started with many years ago.

Noble will pick the medium that suits her topic, choosing from watercolor, oil on canvas, or charcoal with pastel. Often her subjects in watercolor or oil are landscapes or vistas from her travels, along with interesting people she has met, done in charcoal or pastel.

For additional information or questions call 782-8207 or visit http://www.cvartscouncil.com. The Copeland Gallery is located at 1572 Main St., at the corner of Highway 395 and County Road in Minden.