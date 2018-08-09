Classic cars cruise Minden

By 9:30 a.m. Thursday, the first card of the annual Hot August Nights Poker Run to Minden had been dealt, and the driver of the 1956 Chevy back on the road.

Most visitors to Minden for the lunch break stuck around.

Roseville, Calif., residents Josh and Rachel Robison said they are requlars on the Minden poker run in their 1968 Chevy Camaro.

Josh said this is the 17th year he's participated in Hot August Nights.

Valley Cruisers Car Club Volunteer Eric Neusel was parking cars on Esmeralda Avenue.

The Carson City resident said he's been helping out for the past seven or eight years.

"It's about hearing the engines," he said. "It's much better than the static display. I love anything with chrome. They're like pieces of art on wheels. Gardnerville resident Ginger Beaver was also parking cars, wearing her home made poodle skirt.

The owner of a 1963 Ford Fairlane, she said she's been participating in Valley car events for the nearly 30 years she's lived here.

Cruisers member Barbara Smallwood was dealing cards on Thursday to poker run participants.

Depending on their level of entry, drivers can receive multiple cards to make up a hand.

The high hand at the end of the day wins.

Hot August Nights continues through Sunday.

Minden Meat & Deli and the Lions Club served lunch to participants as visitors explored Minden Park.