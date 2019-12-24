Christmas not over quite yet

With at least two sold-out shows, residents will have to hurry to enjoy the musical “Christmas Through the Ages” at the Copeland Annex this weekend.

With seating around 50, the audience will have an intimate vantage point to enjoy the show directed by Norris Edison and produced by Margaret Edson.

The show will be a bit of Christmas Past for Carson Valley, starting as it is on Friday night.

Among the more than two-dozen Christmas songs range from Elton John’s “Step Into Christmas,” to “Joseph’s Lullaby,” and “Underneath the Tree.”

The musical will also feature some Christmas classics, like “White Christmas,” “I’ll Be HOme for Christmas,” “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” and “The Little Drummer Boy.”

Pianist Rodger Banes will be accompanying the singers, some of which are returning from prior shows.

Tori Polly, Ann Delahay and Brianna Radke performed in September’s “Lullaby of Broadway.”

Performers Cedric Williams, Robert Miller, Krista Jenkins and Lisa Bommarito are also returning to the Copeland stage, along with newcomer Marsh Brodeur.