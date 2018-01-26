Chris Robinson Brotherhood’s Americana comes to North Shore

Chris Robinson Brotherhood brings its blend of Americana to Tahoe's North Shore this weekend with a gig on Friday.

The group broke onto the scene in 2012 with the release of two full-length albums that debuted within a few months of each other, and from there Chris Robinson Brotherhood launched a tour with over 100 stops, which "firmly [established] the CRB as the new standard-bearers of the psychedelic roots torch," according to the band's online biography.

As CRB headed into preparing its 2016 album "Anyway You Love, We Know How You Feel," the group searched for an improvisational sound and open-ended collaborations.

"Instead of seeing these things as challenges, we started to see them as something exciting," frontman Robinson said. "It was an opportunity to see where our expression could take us. Some people get really uptight when they're making records, but for us, the looser it gets the better. It's all about taking our intuition and following it to where our ideas can really manifest themselves."

The approach to songwriting for the album was slightly different than methods in the past.

"Rather than coming into the studio with a collection of finished songs for this album as he had in the past, Robinson would present the group with sketches — a verse and melody here, a chorus and chord progression there — and let the band follow its collective muse to bring the music to life, a process he likens to putting an engine into the chassis of an old race car," states the online bio.

CRB performs at Crystal Bay Casino at 9 p.m. on Friday. Tickets cost $30 on the day of the show. Learn more online at http://www.crystalbaycasino.com.

— Lake Tahoe Action