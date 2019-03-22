Chess club seeking more players

Chess players all over the world recognize March as the month World Chess Champion, American Bobby Fischer was born.

"Playing chess is a great way to make friends wherever you go," said Gil Lederman, who has organized a weekly game at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center. "Hopefully in the future we'll have a great chess club."

Lederman said two regulars at the Gardnerville chess game, Marco Delosreyes and Wes Mattice, are tournament-level players.

The Topaz Ranch Estates resident said games are 1 p.m. Tuesdays.

He said Delosreyes used to play chess in Central Park, N.Y.

According to Lederman, the three men are planning a simultaneous chess event, where Mattice plays several others at once.