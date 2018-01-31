Chesney, Stapleton join summer concert series

Harveys Lake Tahoe has announced the next artists headlining the 2018 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series: country stars Kenny Chesney and Chris Stapleton.

Chesney will perform with opener Old Dominion on July 3. The show is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

The headliner is known for hits such as "Somewhere With You," "Come Over" and "American Kids." Tickets for his Stateline show go on sale via Ticketmaster on Feb. 9.

Stapleton will perform at Harveys Outdoor Arena in Stateline alongside Marty Stuart and Brent Cobb on July 26, as part of his All-American Road Show Tour.

The "Tennessee Whiskey" singer released his latest two albums: "From A Room: Volume 1" and "From A Room: Volume 2" in 2017. The former won Stapleton the award for Best Country Album at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, held on Sunday, Jan. 28. The ceremony also saw Stapleton take home a Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance ("Either Way") and Best Country Song ("Broken Halos"), bringing his total Grammy Award wins up to five.

Tickets for Stapleton's late July gig will go on sale to the public on Feb. 9.

The country musicians join Phish, Keith Urban, Charlie Puth and Dave Matthews band on the concert series lineup.